GGSA takes earthquake sensitization campaign to Adukrom

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has educated traditional rulers and residents of Adukrom in the Eastern Region on earthquakes and other seismic occurrences.

The Authority, which has embarked on a path to enlightening Ghanaians on earthquakes and other calamities that come within their jurisdiction, carried out the community sensitization at Adukrom as part of the celebration of the Akwasidae festival on Sunday.

The GGSA explained extensively how technical equipment that detects earthquakes and tremors and sends out early warning signals- the Earthquake Sensor Alarm Device (EQ Guard-II) works.

The EQG-II was donated to the GGSA and NADMO by the Challenge Company of Japan and provides timely and accurate information on earthquakes.

The head of the Earthquake Monitoring Division, Mr Nicholas Opoku, explained that the EQG-II can detect seismic movement and send out an alert for fast evacuation of persons and mobile things inside the catchment area.

He stated that an emergency stop signal is issued to the elevator and equipment at the same time.

"This device has specialized software to distinguish between earthquake and living noise generated close to this device, which prevents it from issuing false alarms. It displays the seismic intensity of each observation point on the map in real time. Control signals of this device can be issued to shut down chemical plants and nuclear facilities beforehand. This device can save people’s life and infrastructure," he added.

He disclosed that the gadget has been installed in earthquake-prone zones around the Greater Accra Area, including Weija, Peduase, Legon, and Ayi Mensah.

He mentioned key offices such as Parliament, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Jubilee House, the University of Ghana, NADMO and the GGSA as having the device placed for monitoring and swift reaction when needed.

On his part, Nana Otutu Ababio V, Chief of Adukrom, praised the GGSA for the effort, which he termed as timely and significant.

He noted that in light of recent events in Turkey and reports of earth tremors in some areas in Accra, all Ghanaians must be informed about such occurrences.

The Adukromhene urged the government to take the required precautions to ensure that if an earthquake occurs in the nation, the damage would be less severe than in Syria and Turkey.