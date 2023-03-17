“We miss you dad, you loved us for who we were” – Atsu’s children mourn their late father

Children of Christian Atsu penned a heart warming tribute to their late father

The children of Christian Atsu have penned a heart warming tribute to their late father.



The children are Joseph, Godwin and Abigail.

The tribute was read by a family member of Atsu on behalf of the children, as they could not hold back their tears.

“We missed you dad “You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. You always made us smile and filled us with strength. Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love. Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us. Thanks for being our dad. We will always love and miss you. Rest well dad”.