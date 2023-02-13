Under my administration, one mistake and you’re fired even if you're my wife – NPP flagbearer hopeful Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his determination to instil absolute discipline in public officers when elected President.

Under his watch, the controversial MP said he would never tolerate appointees who misconduct themselves in public office.

Mr. Agyapong, in an interview with the US-based marine news, said any appointee who messes up will be sacked without delay.

The Assin Central MP explained that he won’t be a dictator but will be as strict as possible to get the country onto a successful path.

"I am not going to be a dictator. I won't, but I will be strict. One mistake, you’re fired. And I am not afraid to fire. I have said several times that even if my wife makes a mistake, I will fire her," he noted.

The legislator is currently on the ground selling his messages to party delegates ahead of the yet-to-be-slated NPP internal elections to choose a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Among several promises, Mr. Agyapong has vowed to ensure that the murderers of the deceased investigative journalist, Ahmed Husein Suale, and the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Dankwa Adu are prosecuted.