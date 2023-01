23.01.2023 LISTEN

More than 40 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore in the Ashanti Region have been picked up for causing damage to school property.

The students went on a rampage Sunday, January 22, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.

The school has since been shutdown temporarily following the rampage.

The students caused a power outage and broke into the storerooms of the school and scattered food items.