They don’t listen to me because I’m an ordinary MP – Ken Agyapong on why he wants to be president

Aspiring flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has opined on what motivated his presidential bid.

He lamented that his views and contributions, for the past 23 years, have been mostly rejected by leaders of the country because he is an ordinary MP.

Speaking to the media during his recent tour of the Central Region, the 62-year-old businessman said he wants to become President so that he can implement his good policies for the development of the country.

"I’ve been a Member of Parliament for 23 years. I have been making suggestions and contributions, especially at committee levels, on how I see Ghana developing, but if you are an ordinary MP, they choose to take them or not,” he revealed.

The Assin Central MP continued, "So I said to myself, this is the time, at the age of 63 years, I’m no longer a young man, I can do it, so if they are not listening to me, let me come out and contest, and if I win, I will unveil all my policies for Ghana.”

When asked about his chance of winning the NPP primaries, he said he is upbeat about victory, indicating that none of his rivals can stand him in the coming election because Ghanaians are looking for a businessman to lead them.

"I'll win the NPP flagbearership; I'll beat Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, and all others." "I stand tall among them all; I'm a businessman, and Ghanaians want to try a businessman," he averred.