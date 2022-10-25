GMSA celebrates 50th anniversary

25.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Muslim Students' Association (GMSA) has begun commemorating its 50th anniversary.

The organization, which was founded in October 1972, is the umbrella organization for all Muslim students.

The organization's main goal is to spiritually uplift students, support their educational development, and advocate for issues that affect them.

Speaking at the launch of the association's 50th anniversary at KNUST, Alhaji Muhammad Braimah, a founding member of the association, reflected on the past and urged Muslim students to strive to contribute to the nation's development through activism.

"When we started years back, we didn't know we'd witness a day like this. We pay homage to those who brainchild the idea of GMSA. May heaven be a place of comfort for those who are no longer with us. Those who are alive, may Allah be with us.

"I encourage us to continue working towards the development and welfare of Muslim students," he advised.

Hon. Saleem Bamba, Ashanti Region NPP Nasara Coordinator, reaffirmed that GMSA has been instrumental in the lives of Ghanaian Muslim Youth.

He stated that while at the University of Development Studies, Wa Campus, he was a GMSA executive and worked to improve the Muslim community.

"GMSA is service to humanity as it builds one's capacity. Service to GMSA is service to your personal development," he added

The National President of the Ghana Muslim Student Association, HE Iddrisu A.A. Tabkoha, believes that the anniversary provides an opportunity for the association to reflect on its activities over the last 50 years.

He added that "The truth is that the challenges of the association when it was formed 50 years ago are not the same today. It therefore creates a web of necessity to reassess, re-calibrate and consolidate the gains made in the course of time so we can together celebrate excellence now in the next 50 years of the association if we convene again for a centennial celebration."

The 50th anniversary will be celebrated until March 2023. Some of the activities planned for the commemoration include a Qur'an competition, sanitation exercises, quizzes, and debates.