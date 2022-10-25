Dubawa holds fact-checking training for journalists

Fact-checking institution, Dubawa has held a two-day workshop on Media and Information Literacy, with a focus on Fact-Checking.

The training is part of the organization's fact-checking training workshops for journalists in Ghana's non-urban communities.

The main goal of the project, according to Caroline Anipah, Country Lead, Dubawa Ghana, "is to train journalists outside of Ghana's major cities, who play a critical role in the country's development but are often overlooked in media development efforts."

She added, "Normally, the training is organized for journalists in city centers but this time we decided to host one for those in rural communities to help them improve their capacity."

Raissa Sambou, a Ghanaian Times journalist, from the Central Region, said the training honed her skill on how to use modern fact-checking tools and understand information disorders.

"The training was highly educative," she added. "And I hope it will be replicated to reach more journalists in other parts of the country."

"I'm now familiar with the fact-checking procedures, and understand the information verification process," Sani Salis, a journalist with Haske Radio in Kumasi, recounts his training experience.

The project is divided into two parts: the first is a capacity-building workshop for fact-checking journalists, which has trained 40 journalists in Kumasi and Tamale already; another 20 are expected to be trained in Accra. The second, selected journalists from the training will receive a three-month fact-checking mentorship.