Chief Musah Yahaya Yendu is legitimate Accra Zabarma Chief — Council Of Zongo Chiefs refute false reports

Alhaji Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu ( Greater Accra Zabarma Chief)

03.10.2022

The leadership of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs has said the council only recognises Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu as the legitimate Chief of the Zabarma Community in the Greater Accra Region and the President of the National Council of Zabarma Chiefs in Ghana.

In a letter dated September 26, 2022 jointly signed by the Acting Chairman Chief Alhaji Siddick Jimala and the General Secretary Chief Is-Hak Suleiman Naaba Sigiri and addressed to the President of the Ga Traditional Council, Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu was installed as a Chief of Zabarma Community in Greater Accra after the demise of his father on the 12th of March, 2000. He was inducted into the Council on the 4th April, 2000 with the Code No: GACZC / 016 after having gone through the necessary requirements of the Council.

According to the Council, one Alhaji Abubakar Tanko who is the Zabarma Chief of Accra Central is claiming and doubting the Chieftaincy title of Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu as the Zabarma Chief of Greater Accra Region.

Setting the record straight, the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs stated that Chief Abubakar Tanko was installed as Zabarma Chief of Accra Central in the year 2020 by Chief Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru English the Hausa Chief of Greater Accra on the authorization and approval of Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu (II), who happens to be the Chief of Zabarma Community in the Greater Accra Region.

The Council added that Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu II is the Organizer for the Council and also the President of the National Council of Zabrama Chiefs in Ghana.

The letter was distributed to the following; the Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Greater Accra Hausa Chief, National Council of Zabarma Chiefs, Ghana, Greater Accra Council of Zabarma Chiefs.

Others include Elders of Greater Accra Zabarma Community, the Niger Embassy, National Security, NIB, Okaikoi Central MCE, Chief Abubakar Tanko (Zabarma Chief of Accra Central) and Marhaba FM.