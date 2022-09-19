Igbo King in Ghana marks 10year anniversary with grand Igbo Day, New Yam Festival celebration

The Igbo community in Ghana on Sunday, September 18, held a grand celebration at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

The celebration saw the Paramount King of the Igbo people in Ghana, HM Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu mark the 10th anniversary of his coronation.

The special day also saw Igbos in Ghana come together to celebrate the beautiful ‘New Yam Festival.

In his goodwill message for the occasion, His Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and other past governments for the collaboration and good relationship enjoyed in the past decade.

“I want to use this opportunity to personally appreciate the government of Ghana for all their support all these years, accommodating us and giving us the space to operate freely.

“My sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, His Excellency former president J. A Kuffour, His Excellency former president John Mahama,” the Paramount King of the Igbo people in Ghana said in a speech read on his behalf.

He continued, “I thank the Ministry of Chieftaincy and religion, thanks to the Ministry of tourism, Arts & Culture, Religious Affairs, I thank most sincerely the Ga traditional council, thank you to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, I thank Togbe Afedi, paramount king of the Asogli state and former President of the National House of chiefs, my gratitude to the president of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi, and thank you to the National Chief Imam for his constant support all these years.”

Speaking about the 2022 New Yaw Festival, His Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu expressed appreciation to the almighty God for another bumper harvest.

He prayed for strength and good health for the people of Igbo to be able to farm and enjoy another big harvest next year.

“So, today we are alive to harvest that which we have planted which is represented by yam.

“By thanking God at this time, we also plead for good health and the resources needed for the next farming season so that we can gather again next year to celebrate thanksgiving,” the Paramount King of the Igbo people in Ghana said in his speech.

His Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu further charged Igbo leaders and parents in the Diaspora to embrace the shared responsibility of teaching the new general the culture and traditions of the Igbo people to make them better people, a wiser clan, and to create a better Nigerian-Igbos in Ghana

In his concluding remarks, His Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu thanked all the Igbos in Ghana who have stood by him throughout his 10-year reign as Paramount King.

He said, “My gratitude goes to the Government of Nigeria, the government of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Engineer Cletus Amaraegbu, and to all those who helped me actualize the dream of the Igbo throne in Ghana.

“To Chief Harrison Mba Kalu, Chief Isaac Chigbata, HRH Eze Okechukwu Oforoala, Chief Osy Mba, and to late Chief Cosmas lwuala, may his soul rest in peace. I also want to appreciate My dear wife, Ugoeze Liberty, and to my children.”

The 10th Igbo Day and New Yam Festival were marked together with the Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu on the theme; "Ten years of Promoting and Preserving Igbo Culture in the Diaspora."

The Paramount King of Igbos in Ghana was joined by his wife Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu and the Council of Elders, as well as Chiefs.

On a day where Igbo culture was on display, the celebration was attended by several prominent chiefs including the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II.

In addition to the many Ghanaian chiefs that graced the event, there were chiefs from Nigeria who also attended the celebration.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia attended the celebration as the representative of former President John Dramani.

The celebrations also witnessed the conferment of Chieftaincy Tittles on several personalities.

James lkechukwu Esomugha was conferred with the title Ohamadike Ndigbo in Ghana while Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty was given the title UGO NMA.

Check out the others below:

1)Joseph Elochukwu Ezenwali.

Title Name: Ummunna Nwezueaku.

2)Daniel Chinomso Bertram.

Title Name: Aririeri Mba 1

3)KINGSLEY EBO.

TITLE NAME: CHIMERE EZE 1.

4) Youngman Ude David.

Title Name: Okpata Ozuoha 1.

5) Augustine Dozie Adimoha.

Title Name: Nwabu Nwanne

6) Johnbosco Chikwadi Ogbodo.

Title Name: Ogbuehi Akubudike 1.

7) Chukwuebuke Nwerem.

Title Name: Eze Agu 1