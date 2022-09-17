Sarkodie joins "Make Tema Shine Again” agenda

17.09.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian Showbiz Magnet Mr Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has thrown his weight behind the Tema Metropolitan Assembly's (TMA) initiative "Make Tema Shine Again" agenda which seeks to reinvigorate the habour city back to its glamorous state.

Sarkodie, who is a Tema Based-Rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur pledged the support for the initiative during a courtesy call on Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The TMA Chief Executive recently launched the agenda to seek support from corporate and individuals within the Tema Metropolis to help restore Tema to its former glory of being the first well-planned city south of the Sahara.

The Showbiz Rapper disclosed his intention to sponsor a project that would benefit the youth in Tema as part of the holistic contribution toward the achievement of the agenda and as a way of giving back to the industrial cum Harbour city.

Sarkodie commended the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive for the vision to rally everyone to contribute to making Tema reclaim its past glory as the beacon of entertainment in Ghana.

Mr. Ashitey on his part recounted how he loved listening to Tema-based musicians like the late A. B. Crentsil, the late Jewel Ackah, and Smart Nkansah among many others who kept the city very active when he was a young boy growing up in Tema.

He added that the likes of Sarkodie, Kwasi Arthur, and many others have also taken up the mantle and were making Tema proud.