Scale up efforts to reverse shrinking civic space — GDCA Director

30.08.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman has stressed the need for civil society and relevant stakeholders to scale up efforts at reversing the seemingly shrinking civic space in Ghana.

According to Alhaji Osman, the rate at which civic space is shrinking in the country is a cause of concern and must be addressed.

He cited the death of journalist Ahmed Suale and Ghana's continuous drop in the world press freedom index as evidence to back his comments.

He stated this at a forum on the Right To Information law organized by GDCA in partnership with the STAR Ghana Foundation and the Right To Information Commission.

The Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Alhaji Issahaku Alhassan also implored heads of institutions not to see people seeking information as enemies as they are only doing their work.

The forum was organized by GDCA in partnership with the Right to Information Commission and STAR Ghana Foundation with funding from Ghana friends and CISU from Denmark. It brought together representatives from Civil Society Organizations, heads of public institutions and the media.