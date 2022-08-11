Ursula Owusu receives Excellence in Governance Award

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursusla Owusu-Ekuful, has been honoured for her contribution to driving digitalisation at the 7th Annual Ghana Women of the Year Awards event.

The “Excellence in Governance" award, which was conferred on the Minister by Glitz Africa, is also in recognition of her contribution to several technological initiatives and innovations in Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the government's determination to provide the necessary basic infrastructure to engender digital innovations in the country albeit with the challenges in the sector.

"To whom much is given, much is expected. I stood on the shoulders of many women to get to where I am and it is incumbent on us also to provide shoulders for others to lean on.

“It hasn't been easy; we have suffered but it's all part of the cost we have to pay and it is worth it to find young girls whose lives have been transformed under the various initiatives," she said.

The Glitz Award, The Ghana Women of the Year platform, unveils and celebrates the Ghanaian indigenous and diaspora women who are making a great impact in society.

Other Honourees for the 7th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours were Corporate Personality; Abena Amoah, Excellence in Business; Esther Cobbah, Humanitarian of the Year; Otiko Afisah Djaba, Excellence in Public Service; Alice A. Ofori-Atta, Excellence in Health; Prof Dr Lorna Renner, Excellence in Education; Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Excellence in Media; Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Lifetime Achievement; Gifty Affenyi Dadzi, Excellence in Music; Ohemaa Mercy, Fashion Force; Aisha Ayensu and Excellence