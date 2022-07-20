If you are not lying, travel with your Ghana card and let's see — Sam George dares Bawumia on Ghana card visa claims

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic, outlined the benefits of the Ghana card at the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University Ireland in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, July 14.

He said the Ghana card has received certification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to be used as a travel document from the outside world to the country.

“People could not understand how the Ghana Card, certified by ICAO, could be used as travel document and they mocked the idea. But today, it is a reality and our diasporans should get the Ghana card before they leave Ghana. When they get the Ghana card, they can travel to Ghana without applying for a visa at any embassy abroad,” Dr. Bawumia said.

However, On the Accra-based Joy FM’s News Night on Tuesday, July 19, monitored by Modernghana News, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampam constituency, Sam Nartey George challenged the Veep.

The vocal legislator dared the Vice President to use his Ghana card to travel as an example before Ghanaians can take his word serious.

He claimed no airport would recognize the Ghana card at the moment arguing that currently, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) does not have an office to serve that purpose.

“He does not understand the issues. You need to use the Ghana Card as a travel visa if it can allow you to embark and disembark. As we speak today, when you get to the Kotoka International Airport, for departures, there is no desk for Ghana cards. There is only a desk for Ghana cards for arrival and so it is only for citizens of this country returning home.

"And even for citizens returning home, if you are returning from London for example, at London Heathrow, you will not be allowed to board any plane by showing only your Ghana Card. You must show a passport and show that either that passport is a Ghanaian passport that allows you to fly back to Ghana without a visa, or if it is of any other country, show a Ghanaian visa,” he challenges.

Sam George stressed that “Dr. Bawumia himself, as Vice President, cannot travel from Ghana with his Ghana card. I am challenging Dr. Bawumia to embark on a foreign trip from Ghana, using his Ghana card alone. This level of deception of the public by a public officer of the rank of Vice President is unbecoming.”