[Full text] Ken Ofori Atta statement to Parliament on Covid-19 expenditure

Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION .........................................................................................................3
PROGRAMMED RESOURCES ..........................................................................................4
Table 1 ...............................................................................................................4
Coronavirus Alleviation Programme ..............................................................................4
Budget Support .......................................................................................................5
STATUS UPDATE ON COVID 19 EXPENDITURE (2020 AND 2021) ..........................................6
Support to Households ..............................................................................................8
Health Response-Supplies Equipment and Relief for health workers .....................................9
Health Infrastructure ................................................................................................9
Security Operations, Evacuations and Coordination ........................................................ 10
Economic Relief, Stabilization and Revitalization ............................................................ 10
Covid-19 Complementary Releases ............................................................................ 11
Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines ........................................................................... 11
INTRODUCTION
- Mr. Speaker, on 11th March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. This moment has marked a defining moment in world history and its impact still reverberates globally.
PROGRAMMED RESOURCES
9. Mr. Speaker, to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on businesses and households, ensure that economic activities recover and minimize job losses, Government mobilised GH¢18.19 billion out of the programmed GH¢19.3 billion in 2020 from various funding sources as shown in Table 1 to support the budget.
Table 1
|S/N
|Funding Source
|Programme Supported
|Amount(GH¢)
|1
|GOG Contingency Fund
|Covid-19 Alleviation Programme
|1,204,000,000
|2
|World Bank Group Funds - Health Interventions
|Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP) 1 & 2
|1,334,000,000
|o/w GARID CERC (US$65m)
|377,000,000
|o/w Fast track Covid-19 Facility (US35m)
|203,000,000
|o/w Fast track Covid-19 Additional Facility(US130m)
|754,000,000
|3
|IMF ($1bn)
|2020 Budget Support
|5,852,950,000
|4
|AfDB
|405,650,000
|5
|EU
|504,000,000
|6
|BOG - COVID-19 Bonds
|10,000,000,000
|Grand Total
|19,300,600,000
Coronavirus Alleviation Programme
10. Mr. Speaker, Government programmed funding of One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Thousand, Eighty-Five Ghana Cedis and Seventy-Seven Pesewas from the Contingency Fund (Gh¢1,203,715,085.77), to finance the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme. This programme focused on achieving five (5) key objectives:
Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan
- Fast Track COVID-19 Facility (FTCF) - US$35 million - This financing is Ghana’s share of the World Bank’s US$4 billion Fast Track COVID-19 Facility that was announced in March 2020 to enable countries deal with the pandemic; and
- GARID CERC - US$65 million - This amount was drawn from the existing World Bank-funded Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project by activating the Contingency Response Component (CERC) of the Project.
- Additional Financing (AF1) of US$130.0 million in November 2020, to strengthen and scale-up the gains of the EPRP.
Budget Support
STATUS UPDATE ON COVID 19 EXPENDITURE (2020 AND 2021)
A. Expenditures on COVID-19 falls within the following broad categories:
|Status of Utilisation of 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 Budget (GH¢ M)
|No.
|Expenditure Item
|2020 Budget
|Releases/Utilisat ion 2020 - GH¢
|2021 Budget
|Releases/Utilisati on 2021 - GH¢
|Total (2021 & 2022)
|1.
|Support to Households
|1,717.86
|1,549.81
|200.00
|143.24
|1,693.05
|2.
|Health Response – Equipment Supplies
|1,522.07
|1,048.94
|1,119.73
|1,118.69
|2,167.63
|3.
|Health Infrastructure
|600.00
|600.00
|779.05
|763.92
|1,363.92
|4.
|Security Operations
|1,200.06
|875.11
|875.11
|5.
|Economic Relief
|5,522.00
|3,647.38
|1,573.41
|1,112.73
|4,760.11
|6.
|COVID-19 Vaccines
|929.30
|775.82
|775.82
|7.
|Other COVID Related Expenditures
|600.00
|400.77
|400.77
|Total
|11,162.00
|8,122.01
|4,601.48
|3,914.40
|12,036.41
19. Mr. Speaker, at this juncture, I wish to dispel the notion that there have been inconsistencies in Government data on COVID-19. His Excellency the President intimated during that State of the Nation Address on 30th March, 2022, that we had mobilised about Gh¢17.7 billion since 2020 to fight the pandemic. We have subsequently reconciled the data and I can report that as of end-May, 2022, we have mobilised Gh¢18.19 billion to mitigate the effect of the pandemic. Again, when His Excellency the Vice President indicated on 7th April, 2022 at the National TESCON Conference that Government had spent Gh¢8.1 billion on Covid-19, it was within the context of expenditures for 2020 as I have already indicated.
B. Financial Management Framework for COVID-19
Support to Households
28. Mr. Speaker, total amount programmed for the initiatives under the Support to households in 2020 was GH¢1,718 million, out of which amount utilized was GH¢1,550 million. The details include:
- a total amount of GH¢12.1million was utilized for the distribution of the packed hot food in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi. This includes the cost of transportation of packed food in some suburbs of Greater Kumasi by NADMO. The expenditure for the provision of Hot Meals during the lockdown served about 2,744,723 persons for the period of the lockdown at a unit cost of GH¢4.32.
- a total amount of GH¢42.24 million was expended on distribution of Dry Food packages through Faith Based Organizations in Greater Accra and Kumasi. A total of about 470,000 persons received these food packages.
- As part of the support to households, Government through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and its agency Ghana Water Company Limited provided free water which initially lasted for the period April to September 2020. Following an executive directive, this was extended to December 2020 for lifeline consumers. The distribution was also carried out by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency and other Small Holder Water Supply Organizations (NGOs). An amount of GH¢556 million was budgeted in 2020 for this programme out of which GH¢456 million was utilised. In 2021, a total allocation of GH¢200 million was made for the provision of free water and electricity for lifeline consumers, out of which GH¢143 million was utilised.
- Government also made provision in the Budget for free electricity to lifeline consumers and absorbed 50% of all electricity bills for all residential and commercial customers. A total cost of GH¢1,039 million was utilised for the policy from April to September 2020.
Health Response-Supplies Equipment and Relief for health workers
29. Mr. Speaker, the total amount programmed for the measures under the health response in 2020 was GH¢1,522 million, out of which an amount of GH¢1,049 million was utilized. The details are as follows:
- a total amount of GH¢2 million for busing health workers within Accra, Tema, Kumasi & Kasoa to and from work for the duration of the lockdown by GAPTE (Aayalolo) and Metro Mass Transit (MMT). The whole amount was utilized, with GH¢0.7 million going to GAPTE and GH¢1.3 million going to support the services of the MMT company.
- A total of GH¢80 million was programmed to pay 50 percent of the basic salary as allowance for frontline workers. All requests have been reconciled and paid.
- Total of GH¢1,440 million was programmed for the provision of PPEs, testing kits and medical equipment as well as to undertake community engagements. Other expenditure includes communication, quarantine, and treatment for COVID-19. An amount of GH¢1,008 million was utilised.
Health Infrastructure
Security Operations, Evacuations and Coordination
32. Mr. Speaker, Government programmed a total amount of GH¢1,200 million for security operations, evacuation of Ghanaians stranded abroad and coordination of MMDAs’ sanitation and disinfection exercises. As at 31st December 2020, an amount of GH¢875 million was utilized. This expenditure was utilised by the Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development, the Interior, Justice and Attorney-General, Defence, National Security and Goil.
Economic Relief, Stabilization and Revitalization
- Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme (CAPBuSS) by the
NBSSI now the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), which provided soft loans to 302,001 small and medium scale businesses across the country to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and protect jobs. A total of GH¢600 million was utilised;
- The Ghana Cares Obaatan pa Programme was launched in November 2020 to make strategic investments in the real sector of the economy. Total amount released as at end 2021 was GH¢539 million out of the total programmed amount of GH¢1,510 million; and
- the establishment of the Development Bank Ghana to address gaps in the Ghanaian credit markets, especially the availability of medium- and long-term finance for the private sector. A total amount of GH¢853 million has been transferred to the Bank as seed money.
- transfer of GH¢1,501 million to the Statutory funds in line with the approved budget to enable them deliver on their mandate. This was occasioned by the nonperformance of revenues largely due to the global lockdowns; and
- the payment of GH¢1,267 million to contractors to settle outstanding indebtedness to contractors that were programmed to be paid in 2020 with revenues collected as well as ease the financial burden that arose due to the outbreak of the pandemic
COVID-19 Complementary Releases
35. Mr. Speaker, due to the COVID-19 protocols, the Electoral Commission (EC) and National Identification Authority (NIA) had to increase their registration sites and recruit more personnel to ensure compliance during the registration and voting. An amount of GH¢401 million was transferred to the NIA and EC as additional support to ensure COVID-19 compliant registration and voting.
National COVID -19 Response (School Reopening)
36. Mr. Speaker, in September 2020 while other countries had closed all schools, Government, with the advice of experts, took the bold decision to partially re-open schools to enable final year students write their final exams under very strict COVID-19 protocols. This was largely successful with minimal infections amongst the students. An amount of GH¢1,119.73 million was allocated for Mass School Reopening in January, 2021. This was to ensure that all students and teachers were provided with infection prevention and control items. Total amount utilized was GH¢1,118.69 million.
Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines
Appendix 1: Status of Utilisation of 2020 COVID-19 Budget (GH¢ M)
|S/N
|Status of Utilisation of 2020 COVID-19 Budget (GH¢ M)
|COVID-19 Expenditure Update
|2020 BUDGET
|Release/Utilisation
|Variance
|1
|Support to Households
|1,718
|1,550
|168
|1.1
|Provision of 2,744,723 Hot Meals in Accra, Tema and Kumasi During Lockdown at Average price of ¢4.37 (includes Transportation)
|12
|12
|0
|1.2
|Provision of 470,000 Dry Food Packages In Accra and Kumasi to Faith Based Organisations for Distribution (includes Transportation in Greater Kumasi and Repackaging)
|42
|42
|-
|1.3
|Payment for the provision of Free Water to all Ghanaians (April to September 2020) ****By GWCL, CWSA, NGOs
|556
|456
|99
|1.4
|50% Relief for payment of Electricity Bills for Ghanaians and 100% for lifeline consumers (Free) for April to September 2020 (VRA, NeDCo and ECG)
|1,108
|1,039
|69
|2
|Health Response - Supplies, Equipment and Relief for Health Workers
|1,522
|1,049
|473
|2.1
|Allowance of 50% of basic Salary for frontline health workers
|80
|39
|41
|2.2
|Busing of health workers in Accra, Tema, Kumasi & Kasoa to and from work for the duration of the lockdown by GAPTE (Aayalolo) and Metro Mass Transport
|2
|2
|-
|2.3
|Procurement of COVID-19 Testing Kits, Testing, Community engagement, communication and quarantine **
|678
|647
|31
|2.4
|Provision of PPEs, Medical Equipment and Treatment For COVID-19 *
|762
|361
|401
|3
|Health Infrastructure
|600
|600
|-
|3.1
|Provision of Health Infrastructure (Agenda 111- District and Regional Hospitals)
|600
|600
|-
|4
|Security Operations, Evacuations and Coordination
|1,200
|875
|325
|4.1
|Field Surveillance, Monitoring, Coordination and Emergency Security Operations
|68
|68
|(0)
|4.2
|Support for Governance and Security Issues Arising Due to Pandemic
|1,106
|742
|364
|4.2.1
|o/w Ministry of Interior
|249
|185
|64
|4.2.2
|o/w Ministry of defence
|720
|507
|213
|4.2.3
|o/w Ministry of National Security
|135
|49
|86
|4.2.4
|o/w Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General
|2
|1
|1
|4.3
|Transfer for evacuation, mandatory quarantine of s of evacuated Ghanaians from UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon, Europe, Americas and other countries (Total of 9,500 Ghanaians)***
|26
|66
|(39)
|OTHER COVID-19 RELATED EXPENDITURE
|5
|ECONOMIC RELIEF, STABILIZATION AND REVITALISATION
|5,522
|3,647
|811
|5.1
|Soft Loans for Micro, Small & Medium Sized Businesses (CAPBuSS)
|600
|600
|-
|5.2
|Seed Fund For Capitalisation of Development Bank
|580
|280
|300
|5.3
|CARES Programme
|510
|510
|5.4
|Statutory Funds Payments
|1,502
|1,501
|1
|5.5
|Payment of outstanding Indebtedness to contractors IPCs (Critical Payments)
|2,330
|1,267
|6
|OTHER COVID-19 COMPLEMENTARY RELEASES
|600
|401
|199
|6.1
|Additional Support to EC and NIA to ensure COVID19 compliant registration and Voting
|600
|401
|199
|Total
|11,162
|8,122
|1,977
|NOTES:
|1.3
|Budget for Free water under CAP was for Apr-Sept but actual implementation was up to Dec following the President's directive.
|2.3
|Includes the $100M Sourced from the World Bank in April to implement the EPRP 1
|2.4
|Indicates expenditures on the $130M funding expected inflows that was put in the Mid-year Budget to finance the EPRP 2
|4.3
|Additional Funds GHc39m for the Cost of Evacuation and Quarantine of Stranded Ghanaians was from other balances from the CAP
|5.4
|Statutory Payments were made to support Governnance continuity in the midst of the Pandemic due to revenue shortfalls
|5.5
|Funds allocated to Cares was not utilised therefore was rolled back at the end of the financial year.
Appendix 2: Status of Utilisation of 2021 COVID-19 Budget (GH¢ M) JAN -December 2021
|Status of Utilisation of 2021 COVID-19 Budget (GH¢ M) JAN -December 2021
|Items
|Original Budget Allocation
|Revised Budget Allocation
|2021 Releases
|Balance
|COVID-19 Related Expenditures (CARES)
|4,509.63
|4,601.48
|3,914.40
|687.08
|1
|Provision of Free Water and Electricity for lifeline consumers
|200.00
|200.00
|143.24
|56.76
|O/W free water for Lifeline consumers
|-
|-
|143.24
|2
|Provision of Health Infrastructure (Agenda 111- District and Regional Hospitals)
|1,476.31
|779.05
|763.92
|15.13
|3
|National COVID-19 Response*
|597.65
|597.65
|597.65
|-
|4
|Additional COVID 19 Expenditure on Mass Reopening of Schools and Tertiary Institutions**
|-
|522.08
|521.04
|1.04
|5
|Seed Fund for Capitalisation of Development Bank Ghana***
|306.37
|573.41
|573.41
|-
|6
|Cost of Economic Revitalisation payment (CARES)
|1,000.00
|1,000.00
|539.32
|460.68
|7
|Procurement of COVID 19 Vaccines
|929.30
|929.30
|775.82
|153.48
|7.1
|o/w payment for 20,000 doses of Sputnik V
|-
|-
|2.18
|Emergency Rollout of Covid vaccines in schools
|19.80
|7.2
|o/w Payment for 12,689,062 doses of Janssen Sars-Cov 2
|-
|-
|753.84
