Akufo-Addo commends Afenyo-Markin, Rebecca Foundation for contributions in libraries' provision

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Minority Leader

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been commended by President Akufo-Addo for delivering 13 Libraries to the Ghana Library Authority.

According to the President, the zeal of the Deputy Majority Leader in the quality provision of libraries cannot be over emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo also sang praises on the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo for her enormous contributions to education as far as library provision across the country is concerned.

President Akufo-Addo made these commendations at Frafraha, a suburb of Accra, during the unveiling of the 110th Library facility under the Ghana Library Authority agenda of ensuring school children have access to modern libraries.

Surprisingly, the 110th library facility was constructed by the Rebecca foundation.

Libraries constructed by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin in the Effutu municipality includes; the Effutu Municipal Library at Abasraba, Zagada Afadzinu library at Akosua Village, Hon. Nii Commey library at NVTI, Neenyi Gyan Library at Ekroful and Neenyibosu Library at Ateito.

Others are; the Nana Amponsah library located at Atekyedo, Neenyi Ackon Agyeefi library at Osubopanyin, Unipra south iCT & library, Opanyin kwame Dabi library at Wunsum and Rev. Dr. Kojo Amo library situated at Ansaful.

The rest are Capt. (RTD) S.K Armah library at New Winneba, Opanyin kobina Gyasi Afful at Gyangyandzie and the Opanyin kweku Dadzie library at Essuekyir.