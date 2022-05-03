Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation fete Muslims in Jaman North District

The Chief Executive Officer of the Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation ( NGO ) has emphasised that his outfit will continue to provide support to the society in times of need and difficulties, as well as in happy times.

And in time for celebration, the Foundation led by its humble youthful CEO, Mr Enock Nyarko donated assorted items including: ( 15 ) bags of rice, ( 5 ) boxes of cooking oil, ( 5 ) boxes of Spaghetti ( 50 ) Ablution Kettles "booter" ( 30 ) praying mats and ( 10 ) boxes of bottled water; to all the 5 separate Moslem Communities in Sampa, the capital of the Jaman north district in support of the faithfuls as they mark Idir Fitr, after 30 days of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Speaking to the media after the presentation of the items to the various Moslem groupings, Mr Enock Nyarko appealed to believers and the public to show love and kindness to the needy in the society and called for religious tolerance amongst all faiths in Ghana to maintain the relative tranquility the country is enjoying in the subregion.

Personal profile of Mr. Enock Nyarko

An affable, handsome and humble young man, Mr. Enock Nyarko is a native of Asuokor in the Jaman North district of the Bono Region with the progress of his community his biggest priority.

Lately, he has stretched a giving hand to many in all walks of life.

Amongst many philanthropic gestures, the Enock Nyarko Foundation has been sponsoring education activities in the district, giving to the poor, and helpless widows.

In the Easter Holidays, the Foundation organised a football gala in the Chief Executive's nativity, Asuokor, which was contested competitively by the youths of all the satellite communities, ie, Goka, Asantekurom, and Asiri.

All competing teams were rewarded with footballs, a set of jerseys and other sporting paraphernalia.

Leading by example to emphasise his tolerance, as a Christian, he fraternised with his Muslim brothers when they celebrated one of their important festivals this year, 1st May, 2022, as seen in the accompanying pictures and videos.