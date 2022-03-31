ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Muslims begins Ramadan fasting on Saturday

Social News Muslims begins Ramadan fasting on Saturday
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

This year's Ramadan fasting could start on Saturday, April 2 or April 3, 2022 depending upon the sighting of the crescent.

The National Mosque therefore organised a pre-Ramadan activity as a way of psyching Moslems for the 29 or 30 day annual spiritual ritual.

The activity attracted personalities from various walks of life to the grounds of the National Mosque.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Administrative Manager of National Mosque, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Issaka said the ceremony was to usher in Ramadan in a more meaningful way than it used to be.

“Ramadan is the period where almost everybody decides that this is time for me to go back to the essence of life. And that I was brought into this world for a purpose and will return to my Maker and account for how I led my life,” Alhaji Issaka explained.

He added, “So the basic tenets of what we are embarking on today is to bring all families together to appreciate the essence of togetherness and that, Ramadan is for the Ummah as a whole and for the kids to be aware that we are looking out for their future.”

On his part, Dr. Mohammed Marzuk Azindo, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam appealed to Muslims, especially the youth, to strategically position themselves to welcome Ramadan and to renew their faith with Almighty Allah and continue to keep their renewed faith before, during and after Ramadan.

“Let us throw away the mentality that in the month of Ramadan, we should showcase all kinds of good and just after that we go back to our bad habits,” Dr. Marzuk advised.

Pupils of Jil Al-Qur'an, Madina Islamic School and other selected participants from Nima-Mamobi entertained guests to drama, songs, poems, and Qur'anic recitations.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
A/R: Jealous man stabs baby mama to death at Gyaesaaye
31.03.2022 | Social News
SONA not appropriate platform to give details; seek clarification from sector ministers — Economist
31.03.2022 | Social News
Justice Abdulai who challenged Deputy Speakers’ voting rights still considering review option
31.03.2022 | Social News
School Feeding staff demand removal of caretaker minister, Chief Director over unpaid salaries
31.03.2022 | Social News
‘Their job is done, we will decide on their future’ – GFA on Otto Addo, technical team members
31.03.2022 | Social News
Fisherfolk protests intended extension of closed season
31.03.2022 | Social News
[Video] Lack of unity caused Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana – Nigerians in Ghana
31.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Elubo express mixed feelings over re-opening of borders
30.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana to begin production of vaccines in January 2024 — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line