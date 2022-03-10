Dr. Lawrence Tetteh commends IGP for fishing out bad nuts within Police Service

10.03.2022 LISTEN

Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for fishing out the bad nuts within the force.

The Ghana Police Service early this week said four of its officers have been arrested for their involvement in the bullion van robberies in the country.

Speaking on GTV 's morning breakfast show, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh heaped praise on IGP George Akuffo Dampare for gojng after his own people.

“I will be quick to commend the IGP Dampare that within his own people, he has been able to fish out the bad nuts,” the renowned Evangelist shared.

On the same platform, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu called on the administration of the Ghana Police Service to address challenges facing its enlistment process to ensure the right people are recruited.

“For me, the process of enlistment into the Police remains a challenge.

“The Police Administration can do more to ensure that we get people of sound mind during the enlistment for this noble job.

“Let's hope that we improve the Police Service and get the right people into the security services.

“A certain stringent measure must be put in place to block people who want to destroy the image of the police service,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu shared.

He said the Police administration should be commended for not shielding officers fingered in the bullion van robberies.

“The police is now showing a new face and courage and must be commended,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu noted.