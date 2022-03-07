Paga Paramount Chief celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Paramountcy, Sub Chiefs, elders, and the good citizens of the Paga Traditional Area (PTA) have commenced the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of his Royal Majesty Pe Pwanalunga-Charles Awiah Awampaga II, Paramount Chief of PTA.

Pe Awampaga II was enskinned on 20th June 1972, with the skin name “Pua-Nanunga” which means “Deep waters” at the age of 23 years.

His majesty has always hoped for good health, long life, and sufficient food and progress for his people ever since his enskinment, with peace and tranquillity prevailing in his traditional area. The event was organized by the Paga Traditional Area in collaboration with the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly of the Upper East Region.

Amidst traditional drumming and dancing, drawn from the PTA, the Paramount Chief was out doored from the Palace to the ceremonial grounds to herald the celebrations which will climax the 50th Anniversary on 20th June 2022.

Inter an interview with ModernGhana News in Paga, the Kasssena Nankana West District, Pe Pwanalunga Awampaga II, indicated that, under the reign of 50 years, witness numerous upscaling of developments such as the Paga hospital, the airport, improvements of the Paga entry point at the Ghana Burkina Faso border, many schools and the creation of the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly (KNWDA).

His Majesty Awampag stated that, he has witnessed succeeding governments and their administration in their bid to develop the country, though things could have been much better than it is, that notwithstanding, all their efforts are wealth commending.

He said the Paga crocodile ponds, the Pikoro and Naniah Slave camps, and the Kukula river gods located in the Kayoro/Kania in the KNWD are all legacies that learn credence to the prominence of Page his traditional area on the face of Africa and the world at large, in the area of tourism.

The KNWD Chief Executive Gerald Ataogy who grace the event, officially launched the Anniversary thanking God for preserving the life of the Paramount Chief for 50 years amidst the prevailing peace in the area.

Mr. Ataogy said the aspirations of the chief of PTA for peace, food security, health, and development over the years happens to fall in line perfectly, with the agenda of the New Patriotic Party’s administration. He, therefore, called for total unity and togetherness which he said is the common grounds for the development of the area and beyond, and wished all and sundry, especially the Paramount Chief well in his 50th Anniversary.

According to an elder of the palace Albert Atotiga Babachegewe, Paga was founded by one hunter named Nave who hauls from Gambaga. Nave left home as a result of his dog being killed by his brother which got him angry and he left home into the wilderness.

Nave migrated to settle Pinda in the Kassena Nankana area, where he got married to a woman from China and gave birth to two children. The then Tindana decided that he should be settled since his family was growing. He obliged and was then led out to look for a suitable place, he got Page and said that was the place his eye was on “ nyi paga mu” hence the name Paga.

He was further asked where precisely he wanted to build his house? And as a hunter, he located a buffalo footpath, where he built the house, laid an ambush, and killed the Buffalo. Realizing that it had only one horn, he kept the lorn as a sacrifice for generation yet unborn and that is what the people of Paga has since sacrificed to date.