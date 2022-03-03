AG implores new EOCO board to scale up investigation into serious tax fraud

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has charged the newly-constituted board of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to step up and investigate companies evading taxes in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly-constituted board of EOCO on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Attorney General stressed that tax-evading companies must not be given breathing space to operate.

“In my respectful view, the mandate to recover proceeds of crime is one that places EOCO squarely in the position to contribute to the national purse by being a major generator of revenue.

“I implore the new board to formulate policies and superintend the affairs of the organization in the manner so as to efficiently boost its recovery of proceeds of crime.

“There is a pressing need for EOCO to focus on the investigation of serious tax fraud. There could not have been a more appropriate occasion to call for the prosecution of big tax offenders than now,” Godfred Yeboah Dame shared.

According to the Minister for Justice, his office will this year and the years to come, focus on prosecuting big companies that continuously evade taxes in the country.

He said through the unpatriotic deeds of these companies, Ghana is losing huge sums of monies that could have helped to develop the country in so many ways.