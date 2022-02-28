ModernGhana logo
Freelance journalist was arrested for filming court proceedings without authority — Kan-Dapaah

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ministry of National Security has denied arresting a freelance journalist, Sacut Amenga-Etegu for following up on a case of extortion levelled against an operative of the Ministry.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday February 27 said the journalist was arrested based on a High Court order for filming court proceedings without authority.

“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of a false publication in circulation on social media which purports that Sacut Amenga-Etegu, a freelance journalist has been unduly arrested and detained by personnel of the Ministry.

“According to the said publication, the journalist was arrested at the premises of a court where he had gone to follow up on a case of extortion levelled against some operatives of the Ministry of National Security .

“Contrary to the content of the publication the journalist was arrested based on an order of a High Court for Filming and / or videoing the court proceedings without authority.

“It is worth noting that the journalist was remanded by the same court to reapear on 14th March 2022. The public is therefore urged to disregard the content of the false publication in circulation on social media,” the statement said.

—3news.com

