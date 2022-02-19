ModernGhana logo
Bole: Two dead after motorbike crashes with Toyota Camry

Two persons on a motorbike have died in a fatal accident with a Toyota Camry vehicle in Bole.

The bodies of deceased persons, Kwesi Dari, age 42, and Tangoba Kwabena, age 43, have been deposited at the Bole district hospital morgue.

The Toyota Camry, with registration number GR -9045-19 was heading towards Wa in the Upper West region when the accident occurred at Hill Top, a suburb of Bole.

The two on the motorbike died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle is on admission at the Bole District hospital, receiving treatment.

—citinewsroom

