Robbery gang busted from hideout at Circle

A gang of four armed robbers have been busted by the Police from their hideout at Circle, Accra.

The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery operation on January 6, 2022, at Amasaman.

Police reports indicate that the four suspects accosted their two female victims at knifepoint at the Amasaman Forest on January 6, 2022, at about 11:00 pm.

In the course of the operation, the suspects forced one of their victims to transfer an amount of Three Thousand and Forty Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 3, 040.00) from her mobile money wallet into a different account.

Through intelligence gathered, the Police arrested the four and upon interrogation, they admitted to having committed the crime.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of a cash sum of Three Thousand, One Hundred and Nine Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 3,109.00). Other items recovered from them included two Tecno, two Itel, one Nokia and four Samsung phones together with a taxi cab with registration number GW 4453 – 21 which they admitted to being used in their robberies.

The suspects include Maxwell Nyame, Abraham Boadi, Prince Kwaku alias Wofa Kay and Nicholas Yaw Kyere

They are all currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.