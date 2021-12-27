All-Africa Students Union holds 13th elective congress to elect new executives

At its 13th Elective Congress held at Kibi, Ghana, between December 20-22, 2021, the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) elected new executives to lead the Union for the next four years.

The congress was attended by 38 countries in Africa; 19 attended physically, while the rest joined virtually.

The Congress elected the following distinguished personalities for the various positions:

President - Varney Alieu Jarsey – Liberia Secretary General - Peter Kwasi Kodjie – Ghana Deputy Secretary-General – Juliet Tsepang Khumalo- Lesotho Secretary for Gender and International Relations - Angel Mbuthia – Kenya Secretary for Education and Students Rights-Emad Ahmed Nasir Abu Isnyna – Libya Secretary for Finance and Administration Eustache Ndayisaba- Rwanda Secretary for Press and Information- Ajavon Kokoe Vanéssa Augustine – Togo

For the positions of Regional Vice Presidents, these persons were elected;

El Hadj Hussein Tapily - Cote D’ Ivoire - Vice President for West Africa Esther Ndeme Assiene – Cameroon - Vice President for Central Africa Misheck Kakonde – ZAMBIA - Vice President for Southern Africa Mohamedali Abbobaker Mohamed Elsafi - Sudan - Vice President for East Africa Moustapha Sidi – Mauritania - Vice President for North Africa.

Other Executive Committee Members elected include;

Ericson Ocanté Ié - Guinea-Bissau- West Africa Executive Committee Member Mpaki Sah Phalek Schadrak – Gabon - Central Africa Tlotlo Madisa – Bostwana - Southern Africa Executive Committee Member Gerard Musabanganji – Burundi - East Africa Executive Committee Member.

The election was organized by the Electoral Commission of AASU in strict adherence to AASU’s constitutional provisions with observation and supervision by representatives from the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ghana.

The newly elected executives reiterated their commitment to enhancing the cause of students on the continent.

About All-Africa Students Union (AASU):

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU), formed in 1972, organizes all students in Africa – from the basic level to Institutions of higher learning. The Union has presence in all 54 African Countries, albeit, headquartered in Ghana under a headquarter agreement with the Government of Ghana.

AASU's core activities are focused on a broad range of issues affecting students or have the tendency to affect students, including but not limited to the 7 strategic priorities of the Union - Education & Students Rights, Capacity Building, Gender Advocacy, Environment & Climate Action, Pan-Africanism & African Culture, Migration & Mobility, Democracy & Good Governance.

AASU’s Strategic Priorities are fully aligned to the UN and AU’s development priorities as articulated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 respectively. In addition, these priorities complement the global efforts to build a relevant contemporary human capital, capable of fitting into the global citizen ecosystem.

In the year 2000, the UN awarded AASU a certificate of merit in recognition of the Union’s efforts at advancing students’ rights and championing the democratization of education across the African Continent.