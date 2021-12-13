We are only doing our job; we don’t intend to frustrate gov’t – Muntaka react to Ofumfuo’s comments

Minority chief whip, Hon. Muntaka Mubarak has said his caucus has no intention to frustrate the ruling government.

It comes as a reply to Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after he called on the Minority to vigorously scrutinize the 2022 budget but desists from actions that will frustrate the government.

“We elect people to represent us to make sure there is some equilibrium in what governments do. It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject the national budget to the most rigorous scrutiny and to call for changes.”

“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful inputs from all sources, but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to either determine policy or to frustrate the executive from performing their legitimate duties,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on the matter today, Hon. Muntaka Mubarak has defended the position of the Minority Caucus on the budget.

According to him, the Minority has a mandate to keep the government in check and has no plans to thwart the efforts of the government in any way.

“All over the world, oversight is done by the minority and we are just doing our work. We don’t intend to frustrate government, we don’t intend to obstruct government business, we will not stand in the way of government trying to do what is right,” the Asawase Member of Parliament said.

He continued, “We cannot just leave our role in the House and wait for the next election. It is the reason a budget is brought here, it is the reason four state of the nation addresses are read within the four-year tenure. We can assure his majesty and all the pastors and imams that as Minority we are not here to obstruct government business. Encourage government to do what is right.”

The Majority and Minority in weeks of talks on the 2022 budget are still yet to make any significant headway that will see the consensual approval of the budget before the house goes on recent on December 17.