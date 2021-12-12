Retired Captain Kojo Tsikata cremated

12.12.2021 LISTEN

The remains of the former National Security Advisor, Captain Kojo Tsikata (retd), were last Thursday laid to rest at a private ceremony in line with his desire.

He passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo was among the mourners at the burial service.

Those present included former President John Mahama, former President Laurent Gbagbo of Cote d'Ivoire, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former National Security co-ordinators and intelligence officers, the three daughters of former President J.J. Rawlings — Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings — and family members.

The body did not lie in state or made available for viewing at the ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home, where it was cremated.

The funeral which had been programmed to last for just an hour, lasted almost nearly two hours as the occasion received a heavy presence of personalities from politics, military and family settings.

A statement from the family, jointly signed by Colonel Joshua Agbotui (retd) and Fui Tsikata, expressed appreciation to all who conveyed sympathies to the family since the passing of Captain Tsikata on November 20, 2021.

—DGN online