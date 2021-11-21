346,120 living with HIV in Ghana very disturbing — AIDS Commission

The Director General (DG) of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene has revealed that the HIV population in Ghana as at the end of 2020 stands at 346,120.

He said this brings the prevalence rate to 1.68%.

Mr Atuahene stated that the objective of prevention is to reduce new HIV infections by 85% in general population, key populations, adolescent girls and young women and eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

On early infant diagnosis figures since 2012, he gave the figures as follows 2016 -12%, 2017 – 8%, 2018 -7%, 2019 – 8% and 2020 – 7.2%.

On ART coverage among pregnant women since 2016, he stated that ART coverage among pregnant women to ensure the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) includes 2016 – 50%, 2017- 67%, 2018 – 83%, 2019 -87% but dropped to 80.2% last year.

On the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Atuahene attributed the drop to COVID-19 restrictions which affected the administration of ART to pregnant women.

Persons on ART since 2016

He noted that the figures for persons living with HIV who have been on ART treatment in the past six years are as follow; 2016-100,665; 2017-125,667; 2018 – 113,171; 2019 -153,901 and 2020–208,811.

Mr Atuahene added that the national HIV testing coverage in the past six years are as follows; 2016 – 40%, 2017 – 48%, 2018 – 64%, 2019 – 1575 and 2020 -128%.