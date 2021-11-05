Check here: Itinerary for Mahama's thank you tour of Greater Accra on November 9

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to resume his Thank You tour in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, November 9 and end on November 10.

The former President has already visited the Volta, Oti, Eastern, Western and Western-North regions among others, as part of his campaign to express gratitude to the electorate for their votes in the 7 December 2020 general elections.

While in the region, Mr Mahama would be meeting with supporters of the party and expected to have a series of meetings with some local chiefs, opinion leaders, the leadership of the Christian faith and Zongo chiefs among others.

Check full statement below:

JOHN MAHAMA STORMS GREATER ACCRA REGION WITH HIS "THANK YOU" TOUR.

The Former President H.E. John Dramani Mahama takes his "Thank You" Tour to Greater Accra Region.

The program which promises to re-energise the NDC members across the country is expected to begin on Tuesday ,9th November, 2021 and end on Wednesday,10th November , 2021 with the following itinerary;

PROPOSED ITINERARY FOR JM's VISIT TO THE GREATER ACCRA REGION:

DAY ONE: 9th November, 2021

1. ACTIVITY: Media Engagement

VENUE: Power FM

2. ACTIVITY: Meeting with Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs

VENUE: Dodowa

3. ACTIVITY: Meeting with Fishermen/Fishmongers/Market Queens(Eastern Corridor)

VENUE: Durbar grounds, New Town, Tema

4. ACTIVITY: Meeting with Party Members

VENUE: Nii Amui Park, Ashaiman

DAY TWO: 10th November,2021

1. ACTIVITY: Durbar of Chiefs

VENUE: Nii Amasa Durbar Grounds, Amasaman

2. ACTIVITY: Meeting with Muslim Leaders

VENUE: National Mosque

3. ACTIVITY: Meeting with Fishermen/Fishmongers/Market Queens(Southern Corridor)

VENUE: Mantse Agbona, Odododiodioo

4. Meeting with Party Members(Southern Corridor)

VENUE: Trade Fair, Dadekotopon

By this communiqué, the NDC Regional Secretariat wishes to invite all party members, especially those in the Greater Accra Region to participate in this all important program by adhering to the program itinerary.

It is hereby advised that, all Covid 19 protocols are to be observed by the participating members of the public and party members to avoid any confrontation with the law.

Thank you.

Signed

Jerry Johnson

(Regional Communications Officer)