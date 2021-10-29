A/R: Police, soldiers clash at Suame roundabout

Listen to article

There is heavy security deployment to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters and the Suame District Police Command after police personnel and some soldiers clashed at the Suame Roundabout in Kumasi.

This was after some police officers allegedly manhandled a plain-clothed military officer.

The plain-clothed military officer was using an unregistered motorbike.

The military officer also called his other colleagues, who then attacked the police officers.

There have been no formal reports of any casualties.

This isn’t the first time soldiers have clashed with police officers in the country.