07.10.2021

Gay right debate: Arguments crowding out good reasons and circumspection – Kofi Abotsi

The Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Kofi Abotsi has said the ongoing debate on LGBTQI in Ghana is unwinnable.

He said both sides of the argument are crowding out good reasons and circumspection

In a Twitter post, he noted that both sides are digging in, and positions are becoming irrational and untenable.

“The debates for gay rights or criminalization is unwinnable! Both sides are digging in and positions are becoming irrational & untenable and this is crowding out good reasons and circumspection as lawmakers ponder the bill & it's intents!.”

