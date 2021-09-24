ModernGhana logo
24.09.2021 Headlines

Takoradi woman confesses she was not pregnant

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman at the centre of the kidnapping conspiracy in Takoradi in the Western Region has reportedly confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers that she was not pregnant.

Since last Tuesday the spotlight in the news has been on the family of the 28-year-woman after she was found by a carpenter in a bush after disappearing for several days.

Shockingly, the woman who is confirmed by her family to have disappeared with a nine month old pregnancy returned with no baby bump and without a baby as well.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service after its preliminary investigations announced to the general public that medical experts had confirmed the woman was not pregnant as claimed.

Later in the midst of insult and backlash from the family and neighbours of the woman, the Police transferred her to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for another check for confirmation on her pregnancy.

Today, information gathered from Empire FM has revealed Josephine Panyin Mensah has finally confessed that she was never pregnant.

According to the information, the woman who has been crying uncontrollably since the confession has been asking for forgiveness.

It has also been revealed that the husband upon hearing the news has been thrown into shock and yet to come to the understanding of what he has learnt.

With the Ghana Police Service yet to receive the report of the medical checks from experts at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, investigations are continuing with Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons still being treated as a suspect in the conspiracy case.

