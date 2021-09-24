Second test confirms Takoradi woman wasn’t pregnant – Police reveals

The Ghana Police Service says it has received further results which corroborates its earlier report that the Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant.

The second test, which was conducted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital, was to clear doubt and reactions which greeted its initial report.

The police added that records show that the last time she visited the Takoradi Government Hospital was in October 2020.

This was made known by the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in a Citi News interview.

He also said the police would conduct a third examination at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital if necessary.

“The Medical Staff at the Takoradi Government Hospital have given statements to the police that they distance themselves from any kind of antenatal or any pregnancy check-up, as claimed by Josephine Mensah. What they said was that the last time she visited the hospital was October 2020 where she came with an ailment issue which the hospital did not disclose, but they went further to say that it had nothing to with pregnancy or antenatal care and management.”

“Let me also emphasize that the police are not in any position to manufacture untruth or biases against this young lady, and nothing stops the police from seeking a third opinion in the apex hospital that is the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the family of Josephine Panyin Mensah , is demanding access to her to conduct an independent test to prove that she was pregnant.

The family is disputing police reports that the woman was never pregnant.

The brother-in-law of Josephine, Emmanuel Arkoh, in a Citi News interview, said the family is in distress and shocked at the police report.

Some of her neighbours and co-tenants also protested against the police report and accused the Ghana Police Service of spreading falsehood. Some even invoked curses on persons disputing the pregnancy claim.

Josephine, who is now being treated as a suspect, hasn't been released to her family since she was found on September 21.

“Can they also deliver her to us, so we do a test by ourselves with a different doctor so that we can also bring records because we don't have any access? Everything is about the police.”

Citi News sources have revealed that the mother of Joseph Panyin Mensah, popularly called Auntie Aggie, was on Thursday, September 23, 2021, detained by the police .

According to the sources, she spent the night in police cells in Takoradi.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman, Michael Simmons, was also interrogated on Thursday and again called in this morning to the Takoradi Central Police Command for further interrogation to determine his involvement in the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping.

—citinewsroom