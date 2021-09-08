2 Togolese hardened criminals operating within the Suaman grabbed

The suspects

Two Togolese nationals believed to be part of a robbery syndicate operating within the Suaman, Juaboso and Bodi areas in the Western North Region have been nabbed by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The two, Emmanuel Kombat, 21 and Lala Mohammed, 25 were arrested at Africa and Kuyensekokoo both unapproved routes in the Western North Region.

The syndicate has allegedly been operating in areas such as Suaboi, Dadieso, Akatiso, Nkyensekokoo and other communities where they have over the period been stealing motorbikes from riders and robbing unsuspecting passengers of their monies.

The two suspects have subsequently been handed over to the Juaboso District Police Command for further investigations.

Chief Supt Stephen Opoku Agyemang, Dadieso Sector Command of the GIS disclosed this to DGN Online.

He said on September 7, 2021 at about 9am Officers stationed at Africa, an unapproved duty Post and the Command Patrol team arrested the two suspected armed robbers upon a tip off.

“Officers and the Command Patrol team on their normal Patrols duties received an intelligence from two persons that their unregistered ‘Boxer’ motorbike has been stolen by some two persons at a gun point”.

According to the complainants, the alleged robbers forcibly took away the unregistered motorbike from the rider called Thomas Nkrumah who is into an ‘Okada” business between Suiboi and Dadieso, in the area.

He said the officers acting upon the intelligence, laid ambush throughout the night after combing the adjoining villages within the operational area.

He said the officers saw the unregistered Boxer motorbike being used by Emmanuel Kombat at dawn last Wednesday.

He indicated that the suspect was later arrested after a hot chase at the unapproved route at Africa and later gave a lead to arrest his accomplice Lala Mohammed at Nkyensekokoo, one of the unapproved duty post.

Some items retrieved from the suspects included one locally manufactured gun and three (3) cartridges, two mobile phones at the time of their arrest.

In his written statement, Emmanuel Kombat indicated that, he entered Ghana through Bunkprugu Border Post in the Northern East Region in 2019 and went to Suaboi in Western North Region to look for a job.

Kombat said he was later engaged in illegal mining or ‘Galamsey’ activities and later met one Abu Sunyani who introduced him into the the armed robbery activities.

The suspect indicated that there are about 20 people currently working for the said Abu Sunyani.

The two suspects later indicated that they purchased their locally manufactured gun from one Alhaji an Ivorian at Ivory Coast.

---Daily Guide