ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.08.2021 Headlines

CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced that it has discontinued investigations into allegation of $5 million against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Last month, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the CJ after a Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa fingered him in a bribery allegation.

Although CHRAJ took up the matter and starting investigations, it has through a letter to ASEPA noted that it won't continue with the probe.

Making reference to another petition file by ASEPA to the office of the President for the impeachment of the CJ, CHRAJ says it will not want to crisscross the work of the committee set up to look into the matter.

“Since the matter is pending in the appropriate constitutional forum, the Commission, in exercise of its discretion under Section 13 of Act 456, hereby ceases to investigate the complaint any further as the invocation of the Article 146 proceedings has effectively taken the matter out the forum of the Commission” part of the Commission’s letter to ASEPA has said.

In a reaction to the letter, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson has described it as crap.

“I have just received our copy of CHRAJs report on our petition against the Chief Justice and trust me I have never read such crap in a long while,” the ASEPA boss posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siribuor on Friday, August 20, 2021, presented the findings of the Council on the bribery allegation and the petition filed by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA to impeach the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to the President at the Jubilee House.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Attachments

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Address the high lending rates by commercial banks —Akufo-Addo directs BoG
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo present letters of credence to 13 new envoys
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Muhammed own people rejected him, you'll come back successful like Prophet Muhammed — Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama
21.08.2021 | Headlines
GNPC-Aker deal: CSOs still wondering how somebody recorded their ‘secret’ meeting
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Use your newly-acquired expertise, networks; work as comrades to help fight piracy, terrorism – Bawumia to GAFCSC Graduates
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo is good at fighting corruption with rhetoric – Domelevo fires back
21.08.2021 | Headlines
I’m not an ‘agenda' journalist – Paul Adom Otchere
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Council of State present findings of ASEPA's petition to remove CJ to Akufo-Addo
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo To Fly To Germany Tomorrow
21.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line