CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced that it has discontinued investigations into allegation of $5 million against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Last month, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the CJ after a Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa fingered him in a bribery allegation.

Although CHRAJ took up the matter and starting investigations, it has through a letter to ASEPA noted that it won't continue with the probe.

Making reference to another petition file by ASEPA to the office of the President for the impeachment of the CJ, CHRAJ says it will not want to crisscross the work of the committee set up to look into the matter.

“Since the matter is pending in the appropriate constitutional forum, the Commission, in exercise of its discretion under Section 13 of Act 456, hereby ceases to investigate the complaint any further as the invocation of the Article 146 proceedings has effectively taken the matter out the forum of the Commission” part of the Commission’s letter to ASEPA has said.

In a reaction to the letter, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson has described it as crap.

“I have just received our copy of CHRAJs report on our petition against the Chief Justice and trust me I have never read such crap in a long while,” the ASEPA boss posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siribuor on Friday, August 20, 2021, presented the findings of the Council on the bribery allegation and the petition filed by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA to impeach the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to the President at the Jubilee House.