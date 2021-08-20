ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.08.2021 General News

James Dadson takes over as Executive Secretary of Lands Commission

By Melvin Tarlue || Contributor
James Dadson takes over as Executive Secretary of Lands Commission
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Technical Director of Lands at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, James Ebenezer Dadson has been appointed as Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

His appointment took effect from Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The Ministry announced in a statement made available to this portal by its Public Relations Unit.

According to the statement, Mr Dadson was asked to take over the management of the Lands Commission following the recent institutional transfers at the Commission.

Mr. Dadson replaces Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, who until the transfers was the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Alhaji Sulemana is however heading to the Ministry to serve as an advisor on Lands to the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, according to the statement.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
UNESCO calls for respect of freedom of expression and safety of journalists in Afghanistan
20.08.2021 | General News
Let's resume work on Agyapa deal now - ACEP
20.08.2021 | General News
Youth unemployment: SNV Ghana holds GrEEn job fair at Kumawu
19.08.2021 | General News
GBC, LBS sign cooperation deal to exchange broadcast technology experience
19.08.2021 | General News
Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry taking steps to make fishing feeds affordable
19.08.2021 | General News
Middle Belt Development Authority constructs Ghana's biggest Public Square at Juaben
18.08.2021 | General News
USS Hershel "Woody” Williams Strengthens US, Ghana maritime security partnership
18.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo reappoints Prof. Gordon Awandare as Chairman of Governing Council of C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences
18.08.2021 | General News
14 suspected robbers arrested in police swoop
18.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line