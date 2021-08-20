James Dadson takes over as Executive Secretary of Lands Commission

The Technical Director of Lands at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, James Ebenezer Dadson has been appointed as Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

His appointment took effect from Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The Ministry announced in a statement made available to this portal by its Public Relations Unit.

According to the statement, Mr Dadson was asked to take over the management of the Lands Commission following the recent institutional transfers at the Commission.

Mr. Dadson replaces Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, who until the transfers was the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Alhaji Sulemana is however heading to the Ministry to serve as an advisor on Lands to the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, according to the statement.