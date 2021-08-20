ModernGhana logo
I didn’t think through my behaviour, I’m sorry – ‘Kissing’ Anglican priest apologises

I didn't think through my behaviour, I'm sorry – 'Kissing' Anglican priest apologises
A priest of the Anglican Church, Father Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi, who was captured on video – which has gone viral on social media – kissing some three female students of St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti Region during a mass has apologized for his action saying “I did not think my behavior through”.

Father Obeng Larbi kissed the final-year students one after the other, right on the rostrum to the excitement of all the other students during the church service on Sunday, 15 August 2021.

After planting his lips on the lips of the first two girls, the priest forced his lips on the mouth of the third girl, who was seen resisting.

The Anglican Church, Ghana, has sacked Father Larbi, following widespread condemnation of the priest on social media after the video went viral.

In an apology letter, Father Larbi said: “I am sincerely sorry for my actions seen in the video. I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behavior through and I admit that the act and its setting are wrong even in the absence of Covid-19.”

“I sincerely apologise to my Archbishop, the entirety of the Anglican Communion, the College, the affected students and their families, and the generality of the public,” he stated.

“I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during this trying times,” he added.

