Ada, South Tongu Persons With Disabilities get Wheelchairs

Some 18 persons with mobility disabilities in the Ada West and Ada East districts of the Greater Accra Region, and also the South Tongu District of the Volta region have received wheelchairs on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

For majority of the beneficiaries, they were going to use wheelchairs for the first time in over a year, while eleven-year-old Dominic Ehiawey of Ada West, was going to use one for the first time ever.

The wheelchairs were donated by a U.S based organization, Free Wheelchair Mission, through Center for Employment of Persons with Disabilities (CEPD), Ghana.

Other organizations, Enlightening and Empowerment of People with Disabilities and Global Evangelical Church, facilitated the bringing of the wheelchairs to Ghana.

The director of CEPD, Mr. Alexander Tetteh, who led the presentation said, the initiative was to improve the living conditions of persons with mobility disabilities.

He expressed the hope that the wheelchairs would ease mobility of the beneficiaries, so as to reduce their dependence on their families.

The District Chief Executive of Ada West, Hon. Adzoteye Laweh Akrofi, received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries.

He was full of gratitude to the donors and asked for more of such gestures to make life better for persons with disabilities, adding that government alone could not solve the many challenges of the country.

He also urged persons with disabilities not to allow their conditions to make them look down upon themselves rather, they should see themselves as equal members of the society and do their best to contribute to the development of the country.

This week's donation brings the number of wheelchairs donated so far to 200. Among the previous beneficiaries are University of Ghana, The church of Christ, Tema West municipality Assembly, Tamale school of Business, the Keta District Assembly, Asuogyaman Health Directorate, Persons with Disabilities in Buipe, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and some individuals with mobility difficulties.

Last Wednesday's exercise was also supported by the Elite Lions Club of Accra, an NGO and Ghana Disability Forum, a disability advocacy group.