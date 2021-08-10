ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2021 Headlines

Sputnik V saga: Martin Kpebu vows to cite Agyeman-Manu for perjury

Sputnik V saga: Martin Kpebu vows to cite Agyeman-Manu for perjury
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Executive Director of the Human Rights and Governance Centre, Martin Kpebu, has vowed to get the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu tried for perjury.

According to him, the Minister for Health lied under oath in Parliament when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee that probed the botched Sputnik V vaccine procurement deal.

Agyeman-Manu had said he was not aware of any payment to the intermediary helping Ghana to secure the vaccines from Russia; a claim disputed by the report put together by the committee that probed the botched deal.

It has emerged that an amount of $2.8 million had been paid to the intermediary.

“Out of the total amount of US$5,700,000.00 owed to Sheikh Al Maktoum, an amount of US$2,850,000.00 representing 50% has been paid to him and that translates into a Cedi equivalent of GH¢16,331,640.00 converted at the exchange rate of US$1 to GH¢5.73,” the committee said in its report.

The Committee has asked the Finance Minister to retrieve the amount.

Mr. Kpebu in a Citi News interview contended that such an amount could not be paid on the blind-side of the Minister.

“When we go into the trial, Ghanaians will see that such a huge sum of money ($2.8 million) cannot be paid on the blind-side of the Minister because there must be some approval from him the (Minister). No one can pay such a colossal sum of money without his knowledge. This man is just trying to take us for granted, and I think that he is underestimating Ghanaians.”

A number of Ghanaians and civil society groups have mounted pressure on Mr. Agyeman-Manu to resign for sidestepping procurement processes for the procurement of the vaccines.

As a result, a hashtag, #AgyemanManuMustGo has been trending on Twitter , with several Ghanaians calling for the resignation or dismissal of the minister.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
1D1F: Akufo-Addo ccommissions $16million Tomato Processing Factory in Domfete
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Health Minister goes on two week leave
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Group petitions Akufo-Addo to intervene over 4% and 7% public sector salary increment
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: Ken Ofori-Atta is the chief culprit for paying Ghc16million to Dubai Sheikh, he must resign – Sammy Gyamfi
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V fiasco: Dubai Sheikh agrees to refund $2,470,000 to government
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V fiasco: Transfer the money back — Health Minister goes after Sheikh for refund
09.08.2021 | Headlines
'Gigantic 1D1F starch factory a dream come true for me in my lifetime' – Prang chief to Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
“Your achievements in Nkoranza unprecedented” – Nkoranza Chief eulogises Akufo-Addo
09.08.2021 | Headlines
Arrest defaulters of Covid-19 safety protocols – Henry Quartey to MMDAs
10.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line