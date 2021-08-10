ModernGhana logo
10.08.2021 Headlines

Sputnik V saga: Ken Ofori-Atta is the chief culprit for paying Ghc16million to Dubai Sheikh, he must resign – Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has called for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the botched Sputnik V vaccine saga.

He said the Finance Minister is the main culprit in the whole saga for allegedly paying a whopping Ghc16million to the Dubai Sheikh without recourse to Parliament.

This follows the heightened calls for the resignation of Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu for his role in the deal with a middleman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the energy in asking for the Health Minister is misplaced. He alludes that the main offender in the deal that has gone bad is Ken Ofori-Atta who paid billions to Dubai Sheikh.

“Why are we over-concentrating on the Health Minister in the discussion about the botched Sputnik Vaccine Supply deal when the chief culprit is none other than the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who without Parliamentary approval, paid a whopping 160 billion old Ghana cedis to the Dubai Sheikh,” the NDC Communicator said in a statement.

It adds, “Why is no one calling for the head of this corrupt Finance Minister? Is it because he is the cousin of the President?”

Sammy Gyamfi insists that while Parliament must immediately conduct a bi-partisan probe into the entire government expenditure on COVID-19 and related matters, Ken Ofori-Atta must also resign.

“The reckless conduct of Ken Ofori Atta in paying millions of Ghana cedis for an unlawful Vaccine Supply contract makes it imperative that Parliament immediately conducts a bi-partisan probe into the entire government expenditure on COVID-19 and related matters. But even before that, #KenOforiAttaMustResign,” the statement from Sammy Gyamfi adds.

Below is the full statement:

Why are we over-concentrating on the Health Minister in the discussion about the botched Sputnik Vaccine Supply deal when the chief culprit is none other than the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who without Parliamentary approval, paid a whopping 160 billion old Ghana cedis to the Dubai Sheikh.

This is the same person who without any transparent selection process, engaged and paid his own company, Enterprise Insurance a whopping 110 billion old Ghana cedis as COVID-19 insurance premium for health workers.

Why is no one calling for the head of this corrupt Finance Minister? Is it because he is the cousin of the President?

The reckless conduct of Ken Ofori Atta in paying millions of Ghana cedis for an unlawful Vaccine Supply contract makes it imperative that Parliament immediately conducts a bi-partisan probe into the entire government expenditure on COVID-19 and related matters. But even before that, #KenOforiAttaMustResign.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

