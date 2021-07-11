ModernGhana logo
11.07.2021 Social News

Bono East: Robbers kill Trotro driver on Yeji Prang road

A 40-year-old driver, identified only as Alhassan has been shot dead by armed robbers at the Labun Quarters section of the Yeji Prang Road in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred today, Sunday, 11th July 2021 at around 2:45 pm.

Citi News sources say that the armed robbers, numbering five, made away with valuables and undisclosed sums of money from the passengers on board a sprinter bus before the police arrived at the scene.

According to Citi News sources, the sprinter bus with registration number AW 4099-12 had set off from Efiduase in the Ashanti Region and was heading to Yeji in the Pru East District.

The driver, upon sighting the armed robbers at the Laban Quarters section of the Yeji Prang road, attempted to reverse the vehicle but was shot by the armed robbers.

The driver’s body is currently at the Mathias Catholic hospital morgue in Yeji, pending further investigations by the police.

---citinewsroom

