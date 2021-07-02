Wa: Soldiers allegedly beats NADMO boss, RCC PRO during rampage over colleague missing phone

Information reaching ModernGhana News is that the Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mustapha Ahmed was not spared by the military personnel who went berserk like a bull in a Chinese shop assaulting some civilians over a colleague's missing phone in Wa in the Upper West region yesterday July 1.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Cletus Awuni was allegedly assaulted by the angry-looking soldiers.

Mr Cletus Awuni was dragged out of his car after the military personnel spotted him filming the incident in town.

The soldiers got incensed by Cletus Awuni's refusal to delete the videos from his mobile phone.

According to the information, the NADMO Director who was driving through the town together with Mr Cletus Awuni also had his share.

Cletus Awuni was allegedly hit me three times in his head with an object. Another soldier hit him from behind.

Some residents suffered brutalities and rigorous beatings by the military on the account of a stolen phone supposedly belonging to one of the officers.

The victims who were mostly motorists/ tricycle riders and pedestrians were made to face immense and intense pain in the hands of the military officers who were looking for the missing phone.

Others were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor with some forced into gutters.

Two of the victims are currently on admission at the Wa Municipal hospital. Some of them also sustainable injuries with one gentleman developing a fracture in his right thigh in the process.

In another news, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo said one of the soldiers went to Melcom to buy a new mobile phone and other items.

He said the angry soldier went home to mobilise his colleagues to beat anyone they spotted on the street after his brand new phone he bought from Melcom was snatched at the entrance of the shopping mall.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News, Dr. Hassan Pelpuo said “some distasteful things are happening in this regime which is challenging the democracy we enjoy. I think that it will only be right for the government to also condemn it completely and ensure that it never happens anywhere else.”

“I came into town and spoke to one of the Senior Officers in a bid to find out exactly what happened. He did not seem to have full knowledge of the issue. But what he told me was that the information he had gathered is that a soldier went to Melcom to purchase a mobile phone, together with some other items. He stepped out, and the phone was snatched from him. So he quickly went home and mobilised his men, who also stormed onto the street. When the military came in, they saw everyone gathered as an enemy, and launched the attack on them.”

“We cannot live with any government that does not respect the right of the people. The government must be ashamed of all that is happening,” he stated.