Hohoe-Kpeve COCOBOD extension Officers receive training

Extension Officers of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in the Hohoe-Kpeve District of the Volta Region have on 23rd June, 2021 received comprehensive training to broaden their horizon.

They were trained on Cocoa Insect Pests Identification, Damage Symptoms and Management; Harvesting and Post-Harvest Handling of Cocoa as well as Environmental and Social Management Systems (ESMS).

The training was facilitated by Mr. Noel Ayibor, Regional Extension Coordinator, Volta Region; Mr. Ohene Ampofo, Regional Productivity Enhancement Programme Coordinator, Volta Region and Mr. Mawutor Gablezu, a Senior Technical Officer of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department.

In his opening address, Mr. Linus Fiakye, DTM, Volta Region entreated Extension Staff to take keen interest and attention to be able to build their own capacity and in turn educate the farmers in their operational areas accordingly.

Mr. Mawutor Gablezu in his presentation on Cocoa Insect Pests Identification, Damage Symptoms and Management stated that there are two groups of insects in cocoa (beneficial insects and harmful insects pest).

He noted that the beneficial insects help in the growth, reproduction and development of cocoa through pollination and serving as natural enemies of some pests on the crop.

Some of the beneficial insects, he stated, include midges (main pollinators), bees and some ants’ species (Latreille).

He added that insects that cause damage to crops and reduce yield warranting control are called harmful or major and minor pest. These include mirids, stink bugs and cocoa mealy bugs( major pest) and minor pest include stem borers, pod borers, aphids, psyllids and defoliators.

Mr. Gablezu took extensive time to educate Extension Staff on each of the major and minor pest, their identification, damage they cause to cocoa, symptoms of their damage as well as best possible methods of eradicating them from the cocoa farm.

On their control, he stated that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is the recommended pest management strategy recommended for cocoa farmers in Ghana. The strategies employed include cultural, biological, the use of natural enemies, botanicals, mechanical/ physical and chemical control. He stated that chemical control is the last line of defense for insect pest management on cocoa.

According to him, farmers must be educated to use only COCOBOD approved chemicals. The various guidelines and precautions in using chemicals were highlighted.

Mr. Prince Ohene Ampofo made a presentation on Harvesting and Post-Harvest Handling of Cocoa. He stated that measures must be put in place to mitigate defective beans such as germinated beans, slaty beans, mouldy beans, smoky beans and weevil/ insect infested beans. He noted that this can be achieved if harvesting, pod breaking, fermentation, drying and storage/bagging are properly carried. He stated that harvesting period comprises the main crop (October-March) and mid-crop (May-August), even though the hybrid cocoa produces throughout the year.

"During harvesting, do not damage the cushion (cut the stalk close to the pod as possible), harvest promptly, as delay in harvesting may cause germination of beans inside the pod, beans weight loss, rodent attack and spread of blackpod disease to other pods," he stated.

Mr Ampofo added that harvesting premature fruits may lead to smaller beans and low sugar in mucilage which adversely affects fermentation.

On pod breaking, he advised that farmers must wait for at least two days after harvesting before breaking the pods, in order to allow the pulp precondition itself. He recommended wooden clubs be used to break the pods to avoid damaging the beans. "It is important to remove all un-useful black pod and diseased pods before breaking. A placenta not removed from scooped beans will produce astringent flavour (an ‘off taste’)."

He advised that during fermentation, the beans should be turned over every 48 hours (day 2 and day 4) to ensure uniform heat and air circulation. "Plantain/ banana leaves (not polythene rubbers) must be used. When polyethene rubbers are used for fermentation, useful bacteria like yeast, lactic acid and azotobacter may not be hindered. Also, heat generated during fermentation may produce dioxins (a toxic chemical, and can leach into the beans and result in rejection of beans)," he stated.

Mr Ampofo added which ever method used (basket, heap, tray or box method), between 6th and 7th days of fermentation, the fermentation must be completed and drying must begin. He advised against drying on bare floor or asphalt roads. "Dry on raised (1 metre above ground) mat for a minimum period of drying is 7 days in the sun. The thickness of beans on a mat should not exceed 2 inches. The five senses are used in determining dried beans: eyes (brown colour); nose (chocolate smell); ears (“cracking sound” when pressed lightly with the fist); teeth ( a bite with the teeth should break it easily); and fingers( shell should be easily peeled off)," he emphasised.

Mr. Noel Ayibor, Regional Extension Coordinator, Volta Region gave a presentation on Environmental and Social Management Systems (ESMS). He defined ESMS as part of a project’s overall management system that includes the organizational structure, responsibilities and resources necessary for implementing the projects-specific management program developed through the environmental and social assessment of the project. "The ESMS concept provides a systematic way of managing an organizations’ environmental and social affairs."

Mr. Ayibor added that COCOBOD’s ESMS is developed on the foundation of various laws in the country, thus; the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Environmental Protection Agency Act (490), Lands Commission Act 767 (2008), Child Labour (ILO Convention 182) etc.

He added that one major pillar for swift implementation of an ESMS is the feedback and grievances redress mechanism. "The grievance and redress mechanism has four level process starting from Community level, District level, Regional level and National level ( Head Office). Committees are formed at each of the four levels."

Among the responsibilities of the Committee, Mr. Ayibor stated that it includes providing hearing for all parties and resolve issues pertaining to Productivity Enhancement Programmes (i.e artificial pollination, pruning and rehabilitation programme) amicably. He elaborated that risk associated with these PEPs such as injuries, snake bite are potentials threats and efforts must be put in place through educating stakeholders on emerging issues and the need to provide adequate PPEs to workers.

According to him, monthly written report are therefore important at all levels to ensure the success of the programme.

Other Officers who were at the training includes Mr. Emmanuel Ofori, District Cocoa Officer, Hohoe-Kpeve District as well as Mr. Derick Alabi Donkor, District Extension Coordinator, Hohoe-Kpeve District.