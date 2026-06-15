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'The farms are hungry' — Farmers cry for help as fertilizer subsidy delays threaten 2026 planting season

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Agriculture The farms are hungry — Farmers cry for help as fertilizer subsidy delays threaten 2026 planting season
MON, 15 JUN 2026

Smallholder farmers across Ghana are calling on the government to urgently release funds for the national fertilizer subsidy programme, warning that prolonged delays could devastate livelihoods and undermine food production during the 2026 farming season.

The farmers say administrative bottlenecks have left thousands without access to subsidized fertilizer at a critical period of the planting calendar, forcing many to either purchase expensive commercial inputs or reduce the size of their farms.

They fear the situation could trigger widespread financial hardship in some of the country's most productive agricultural communities.

President of the Peasant Farmers Association (PFA), Mr. Douglas Annor, described the situation as alarming, stressing that farmers are already struggling with rising production costs and poor returns on their produce.

He revealed that the association had formally engaged the government on the issue but was still awaiting a response.

"We have formally written to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture regarding this critical issue, but we are yet to receive a response," Mr. Annor said.

He urged the government to expedite the release of subsidized fertilizer to prevent further losses among farmers.

According to the PFA, the delay stems from a funding impasse between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, which oversees the distribution of subsidized fertilizer, and the Ministry of Finance, which is yet to release the required funds.

The situation has left many growers stranded without essential farm inputs despite the government's commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector.

Farmers in major food-producing areas including Ejura, Nkoranza, Techiman, Goaso and Sefwi Wiawso say they have not benefited from fertilizer subsidies since 2025.

Many report declining crop performance and shrinking farm sizes as they struggle to cope with soaring input costs.

"The farms are hungry," said Opanin Kwaku Ntiamoah, a veteran farmer from Goaso. "Without fertilizer, the crops cannot grow well, and without good harvests, we cannot take care of our families."

Farmers are now calling for immediate action from both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, warning that further delays could threaten national food security and the future of farming in Ghana.

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