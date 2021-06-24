We're sorry – GWCL apologises over water 'dumsor'

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has apologised to the public, especially those living in parts of the Greater Accra Region over irregular water supply recently.

Areas in the western part of Accra in the last few weeks have struggled to get water with taps dried.

Some of the areas affected include Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Achimota, North Industrial Area, North Kaneshie and Tesano.

Other areas experiencing erratic water supply include Kasoa, Nyanyano, Bortianor, Weija, Gbawe, Malam, Anyaa, Kwashieman, Darkuman, Bubuashie, Fadama, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, Korle-Bu, Korle Gorno, Dansoman, Agege and Mamprobi.

In the letter signed by Chief Manager of Public Relations Stanley Martey, the company explains that it has encountered a problem that has resulted in the reduction in the volumes of water produced at the treatment plant.

He assures that engineers are working around the clock and water supply will be restored to all affected areas very soon.

“Management wishes to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the situation and assures our cherished consumers that, supply will resume immediately the problem is rectified,” parts of the statement dated June 23, 2021, reads.