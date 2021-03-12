Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has no wife called "Ramatu", an official statement said Friday.

"The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to stories and pictures circulating of a woman supposedly named, " Ramatu", who is being claimed as a wife of the Vice President, the statement signed by Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice President, said.

"Dr Bawumia has only one wife, Samira Ramadan Bawumia, and they have been married for 17 years, even though his religion allows him to marry up to four wives.

"The Office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu, let alone take her as a wife.

“She is a figment of the imagination of people trying to tarnish the image of Vice President for their own purposes."

It, therefore, urged the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood.

The name “Ramatu" gained attention during the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2021, for his second term in office when the Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana K. Bagbin in acknowledging the dignitaries mentioned 'Ramatu Bawumia', instead of Samira Bawumia.

The Speaker explained that it was the name written on the brochure as the wife of the Vice President.

The name has since been linked to the picture of a moslem woman, with stories or captions alleging that she was neglected first wife of the Vice President.

During President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's presentation of the State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, some members of Parliament chanted, "We want Ramatu", when the Second Lady was acknowledged by the Speaker of the House.

—GNA