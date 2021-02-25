ModernGhanalogo

25.02.2021

Media General Celebrates March 2021 as Ghana Month

March 2021 is just around the corner and leading Ghanaian Media Company, the Media General Group has this week announced its preparedness to execute this year’s edition of its annual Ghana Month campaign.

Ghana Month is a month-long campaign which takes place in the month of March to coincide with the country’s independence celebrations. The campaign is to primarily project the country’s indigenous products and services as well as celebrate its rich cultural heritage.

According to management of the media conglomerate, the focus of this year’s Ghana Month campaign is to promote the essence of patronizing locally made products and services as the world battles the shattering effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Media General Group, Beatrice Agyemang highlighted the economic impact of the campaign and what the country stands to gain when Ghanaians patronize products and services by local firms.

Patronizing our locally manufactured products impacts directly on the manufacturing sector of the Ghanaian economy and this will serve as a major drive for economic growth and prosperity. We have China and India as examples to learn from. Their rapid growth were driven by their manufacturing sectors and their products were heavily patronized by their citizens. In addition, it will create more jobs, improve physical infrastructure and enterprises in the country”, she added.

Ms. Beatrice Agyemang further stated that “the Media General Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian business which has been championing the promotion of local content over the years. It remains our commitment to promote the agenda of supporting Ghanaian businesses at all times as our contribution to national development”.

Ghana Month will be launched on Monday 1st March 2021 with a durbar in Studio B, Adesa We, in partnership with the National Theatre of Ghana. Throughout the month, selected shows on radio and television will go big on Ghanaian culture and content including live band music, Ghanaian fashion, proverbs, folklore, legends and food.

Also within the month, there will be some iconic Ghanaian movies and interviews with legendary Ghanaian actors and musicians across the Media General platforms; TV3, Onua TV, 3FM, Onua FM, Connect FM in Takoradi, Akoma FM in Kumasi and www.3news.com

