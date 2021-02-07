ModernGhanalogo

07.02.2021

By Francis Cudjoe
Himan and Prestea Inner - City Asphalt Roads, My Greatest Joy - Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi
When Government initiated the Sinohydro Deal to undertake major infrastructural projects across the country, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana His. Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Prestea and promised Prestea and Himan would benefit from the Sinohydro arrangement.

The $2 billion Master Project Support was agreed between Ghana and China in 2018. Under the deal, Sinohydro Group Limited of China would provide infrastructure of the Government’s choice in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite.

In view of the promise made, the Immediate Past Member of Parliament for Preatea Huni-Valley Constituency Hon. Lawyer *Barbara Oteng - Gyasi* through several engagements with the Vice President ensured that the Prestea/Himan Town Roads were captured in the 1st Phase of implementation of the Sinohydro projects.

Construction of the roads commenced in the latter part of 2019 and is currently ongoing with Prestea Township being asphalted.

On the 8th of October 2020. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia inspected the ongoing project at Prestea/Himan and promised with the support of then Hon. Legislator, the projects would be successfully completed in 2021.

Today in fulfilment of the promise, tarring of the Himan Town Roads has started which has generated a lot of joy and excitement as residents commend the Government and the former MP for making their dream come true.

She promised to tarr the roads and she has delivered.

Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi, a woman of her word.

Legacy saved

TheBattleIStillRemainsTheLord's

