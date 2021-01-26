Covid-19: Melcom Boss reported dead

The owner of Melcom, one of Ghana's leading retail chains, is reportedly dead.

He died from coronavirus, Daily Guide has reported.

Mr Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani is said to have passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.

He was born on October 30, 1937 and spent a larger part of his life in Ghana.

Melcom was started as a family business in September 1989 by Bhagwan Khubchandani and his sons-in-law Ramesh Sadhwani and Mahesh Melwani.

A leading retail department outlet with about 48 retail centres, Melcom has over the years progressed into six separate companies under a parent company Melcom Group of Companies.

---Daily Guide