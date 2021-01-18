Zongo Group kicks against the re-appointment of Simon Osei-Mensah

Listen to article

A group known as the Zongo Coalition has kicked against the reappointment of the Ashanti regional minister, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah over what the group described as his continuous unapologetic loose talks and offensive comments.

They argued that such a personality is not fit to hold any public position.

Below is the full statement:

REJECT HON. SIMON OSEI-MENSAH FOR PUBLIC POSITION

The Zongo Coalition expresses its outright rejection for the appointment of Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah, following his existential remarks that northerners need to be vaccinated at Suame, as a requirement-permit for entry into Kumasi. Please, revisit the findable audio for decisive action.

Such abhorrent and derogatory words by Mr. Osei-Mensah makes President Donald J. Trump, an angel in the weird wild world of bigotry, tribalism, and racism.

Decorating Mr. Simon, with a ministerial or public position is an official endorsement of the recorded vile audio by your high office of the president, which is a gross insult, and betrayal of Northerners and Muslims, particularly, who vigorously campaigned for the New Patriotic Party.

The coalition is calling on President Nana Akuffo Addo to set the standard by showing the former Ashanti regional minister the exit door because demeaning other tribes can have volatile consequences.

Whilst appealing to your office for swift and immediate action, It is worth noting that, our unquestionable petition won’t end at your good office but shall, and would constantly work with civil societies, including the modern-day technology for the deserved rights of Northerners or the entire Zongo.

The Coalition of National Zongo Political Groupings is an advocacy political-movement to concentrate Zongo electoral influence. It aims at uniting and mobilizing Zongo communities or individuals across the political divide to support members

Thank You.

Yours Sincerely

Yahaya Alhassan

National Chairman

CC: The Speaker Of Parliament

The Media, Northern caucus of parliament