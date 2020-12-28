Kusaasis mark 33rd samanpiid festival today

There is joyous moment and excitement across the six administrative districts of kusaug as they celebrate the 33rd samanpiid festival today Monday December 28.

The week long celebration started with chiefs and people of Kusaug Traditional area to offer thanks to the gods for a successful year.

All the 25 divisional chiefs in the Kusaug Traditional area have started pouring libation to appease the gods within their respective areas awaiting today.

There were exhibition of local foods, crafts and skulls of animals, and traditional wears such as the popular mock among other things that will be showcased today.

The samanpiid festival celebration has attracted people locally and internationally with diverse cultural backgrounds to withness the rich culture of Kusaug.

Majority of those who come always appreciate the beautiful and splendid culture of the kusaug.

It is an exceptional moment and many people who used to buy Christmas dresses have opted for smocks or any other traditional attire to be identified as s proud member of Kusaug.

Samanpiid Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The festival was first celebrated in 1987. The 26th Anniversary had former president Jerry John Rawlings as a guest speaker. John Agyakum Kufour, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo have all graced the occasion.

The 32nd annual samanpiid also witnessed over sixty high powered delegation from the Asante kingdom led by The Asantehene Sumankhene Baffour Asabre Kogyawoasu Ababio III.